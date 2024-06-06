Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka, deputy commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, along with the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, hosts a CPR class to spread cardiac arrest awareness and promote readiness within the command at USINDOPACOM headquarters, June 3, 2023. CPR certification training highlights the value of the life-saving skill and contributes toward broader efforts during national CPR Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 23:25
|Photo ID:
|8459588
|VIRIN:
|240603-A-BA691-1046
|Resolution:
|5363x3575
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts CPR Class [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
