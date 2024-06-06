Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts CPR Class [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts CPR Class

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Service members and civilians at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command along with the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, hosts a CPR class to spread cardiac arrest awareness and promote readiness within the command at the USINDOPACOM headquarters, June 3, 2023. CPR certification training highlights the value of the life-saving skill and contributes toward broader efforts during national CPR Week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 23:25
    Photo ID: 8459586
    VIRIN: 240603-A-BA691-1016
    Resolution: 5279x3519
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts CPR Class [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM
    CPRWeek

