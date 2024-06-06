U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Jones, a cavalry scout, and Sgt. Mathew Parsons, a signal support systems specialist, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard stand together on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean following an award ceremony during exercise African Lion in Tantan, Morocco, May 29, 2024. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia, with over 9,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 22:51 Photo ID: 8459576 VIRIN: 240529-Z-HB296-1234 Resolution: 5503x3669 Size: 1.58 MB Location: TANTAN, MA Hometown: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US Hometown: LANCASTER, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard Soldiers Recognized for Excellence in Morocco [Image 8 of 8], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.