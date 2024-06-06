Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community of Ready Warriors [Image 1 of 2]

    Community of Ready Warriors

    JOINT BASE MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Fore Col. Jason Herring, 621st Contingency Response Wing commander, addresses the wing during an all-call June 7, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. During the all-call, Herring lauded actions of teamwork and esprit de corps that demonstrate how his wing is a Community of Ready Warriors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Tristan McIntire)

    TAGS

    CRW
    Joint Base MDL
    Contingency Response
    Expeditionary Center

