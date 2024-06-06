Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training [Image 5 of 5]

    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training

    AT SEA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and Republic of Korea Coast Guard vessel KCG Taepyongyang (KCG-3016) patrol in formation during a trilateral exercise in the East Sea, June 6, 2024. Coast Guardsmen from Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States used the trilateral exercise as an opportunity to rehearse cohesion between the nations when operating together. Waesche is the second U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2024. Coast Guard cutters routinely deploy to the region to engage with partner nations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards Conduct Trilateral Operations

