    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training [Image 4 of 5]

    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training

    AT SEA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Republic of Korea Coast Guard vessel KCG Taepyongyang (KCG-3016), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and Japan Coast Guard vessel JCGC Wakasa (PL-93) patrol in formation during a trilateral exercise in the East Sea, June 6, 2024. Coast Guardsmen from Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States used the trilateral exercise as an opportunity to rehearse cohesion between the nations when operating together. U.S. Coast Guard missions in the Indo-Pacific focus on issues directly supporting and advancing our regional partners’ efforts to protect fish stocks, ensure safety of life at sea, support environmental response, and provide disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards Conduct Trilateral Operations

