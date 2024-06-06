Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training [Image 2 of 5]

    AT SEA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Republic of Korea Coast Guard vessel KCG Taepyongyang (KCG-3016) and Japan Coast Guard vessel JCGC Wakasa (PL-93) test their water cannons during a trilateral search and rescue exercise in the East Sea June 6, 2024. Coast Guardsmen from Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States used the trilateral training as an opportunity to rehearse cohesion between the nations when operating together. The U.S. Coast Guard has operated in the Indo-Pacific for more than 150 years, and the service is increasing efforts through targeted patrols with our National Security Cutters, Fast Response Cutters and other activities in support of Coast Guard missions to enhance our partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards Conduct Trilateral Operations

    Japan Coast Guard
    Partners and Allies
    Korea Coast Guard
    USCG IndoPacific

