    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training [Image 1 of 5]

    United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training

    AT SEA

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Ens. Henry Arnold, a deck watch officer assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751), guides a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter onto the flight deck of the Waesche during a trilateral search and rescue exercise in the East Sea, June 6, 2024. Coast Guardsmen from Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United States participated in the first joint trilateral search and rescue exercise between the three nations, working together to improve interoperability when responding to a real-world crisis. The U.S. Coast Guard has operated in the Indo-Pacific for more than 150 years, and the service is increasing efforts through targeted patrols with our National Security Cutters, Fast Response Cutters and other activities in support of Coast Guard missions to enhance our partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:52
    Location: AT SEA
    U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards Conduct Trilateral Operations

    Japan Coast Guard
    Partners and Allies
    Korea Coast Guard
    USCG IndoPacific

