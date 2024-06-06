United States, Japanese, Korea Coast Guard trilateral training

U.S. Coast Guard Ens. Henry Arnold, a deck watch officer assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751), guides a U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E helicopter onto the flight deck of the Waesche during a trilateral search and rescue exercise in the East Sea, June 6, 2024. Coast Guardsmen from Japan, Republic of Korea, and the United States participated in the first joint trilateral search and rescue exercise between the three nations, working together to improve interoperability when responding to a real-world crisis. The U.S. Coast Guard has operated in the Indo-Pacific for more than 150 years, and the service is increasing efforts through targeted patrols with our National Security Cutters, Fast Response Cutters and other activities in support of Coast Guard missions to enhance our partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

