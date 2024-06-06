A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024

U.S. Airmen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team and F-16 Fighting Falcon Demonstration Team pilots, stand for a photo during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 3, 2024. The four pilots made history by flying in the first-ever, all-female four-ship Heritage Flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
