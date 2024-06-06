U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, breaks formation at the end of the first all-female four-ship Heritage Flight during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 3, 2024. The history-making flight included current and out-going demo team pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 20:15
|Photo ID:
|8459343
|VIRIN:
|240303-F-NC910-1965
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024 [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
