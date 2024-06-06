Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024 [Image 26 of 28]

    A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sawyer Murray, F-22 Demonstration Team safety officer, narrates the first all-female four-ship heritage flight demonstration during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 3, 2024. With Murray narrating, every participant in the history-making flight was female. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8459342
    VIRIN: 240303-F-NC910-1502
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024 [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Heritage Flight
    A-10 Demonstration Team

