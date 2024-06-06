U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, flies an A-10 demo jet in formation for the first all-female four-ship heritage flight during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, March 3, 2024. Johnson practiced flying as the lead aircraft during the historic flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 20:15 Photo ID: 8459339 VIRIN: 240303-F-NC910-1712 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 857.63 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A-10 Demo - Heritage Flight 2024 [Image 28 of 28], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.