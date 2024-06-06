Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Volunteer at the Share Community Center [Image 6 of 7]

    Sailors Volunteer at the Share Community Center

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) assist in organizing food and supplies to be distributed to the community as a part of the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 7, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Share
    Portland Fleet Week
    USS Montgomery
    Portland Rose Fest

