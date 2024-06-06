Sailors Volunteer at the Share Community Center

Molly Evjen, Director of Volunteers & Community Resources with Share, directs Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8) in organizing food and supplies to be distributed to the community as a part of the annual Rose Festival during Portland Fleet Week in Portland, Oregon, June 7, 2024. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

