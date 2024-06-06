240607-N-XB641-1031 Millington, Tenn. (June 7, 2024) Sailors participate in the Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony onboard Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The Battle of Midway took place June 4-7 1942, and is considered to be the turning point of WW2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8458865
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-XB641-1031
|Resolution:
|4403x2930
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Recruiting Command holds Battle of Midway ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT