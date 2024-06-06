Navy Recruiting Command holds Battle of Midway ceremony

240607-N-XB641-1031 Millington, Tenn. (June 7, 2024) Sailors participate in the Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony onboard Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The Battle of Midway took place June 4-7 1942, and is considered to be the turning point of WW2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

