240607-N-XB641-1060 Millington, Tenn. (June 7, 2024) Cmdr. Robert Peters, command chaplain, gives the benediction during the Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony onboard Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The Battle of Midway took place June 4-7 1942, and is considered to be the turning point of WW2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:10 Photo ID: 8458863 VIRIN: 240607-N-XB641-1060 Resolution: 5037x2921 Size: 1.1 MB Location: MILLINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Recruiting Command holds Battle of Midway ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.