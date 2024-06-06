240607-N-XB641-1060 Millington, Tenn. (June 7, 2024) Cmdr. Robert Peters, command chaplain, gives the benediction during the Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony onboard Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The Battle of Midway took place June 4-7 1942, and is considered to be the turning point of WW2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8458863
|VIRIN:
|240607-N-XB641-1060
|Resolution:
|5037x2921
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Recruiting Command holds Battle of Midway ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT