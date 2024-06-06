Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiting Command holds Battle of Midway ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Navy Recruiting Command holds Battle of Midway ceremony

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    240607-N-XB641-1056 Millington, Tenn. (June 7, 2024) Sailors sing the Navy hymn during the Battle of Midway Commemoration Ceremony onboard Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. The Battle of Midway took place June 4-7 1942, and is considered to be the turning point of WW2. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:10
    VIRIN: 240607-N-XB641-1056
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Ceremony
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Recruit Command

