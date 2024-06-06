CNETC Visits SEA

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Sailors assigned to the Senior Enlisted Academy during a visit onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 6, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by courtesy asset)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 15:42 Photo ID: 8458831 VIRIN: 240606-N-GP309-1015 Resolution: 2851x2851 Size: 1.4 MB Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US