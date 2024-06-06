Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNETC Visits NLEC [Image 1 of 2]

    CNETC Visits NLEC

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Sailors assigned to the Navy Leadership and Ethics Center during a visit onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 6, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by courtesy asset)

