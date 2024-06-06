CNETC Visits NLEC

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Sailors assigned to the Navy Leadership and Ethics Center during a visit onboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, June 6, 2024. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8458813
|VIRIN:
|240606-N-N0443-1001
|Resolution:
|2484x2484
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
