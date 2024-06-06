Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: Maintaining the Equipment [Image 5 of 13]

    Valiant Shield 24: Maintaining the Equipment

    CAMP KATUU, PALAU

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jack Dupre, a motor transportation mechanic with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, and native of Lakeville, Massachusetts, changes the engine oil of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle in preparation for exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Camp Katuu, Palau, June 6, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 08:28
    Photo ID: 8457532
    VIRIN: 240605-M-ZL739-1225
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: CAMP KATUU, PW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Maintaining the Equipment [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Nello Miele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps
    VS
    ValiantShield
    INDOPACOM
    VS24
    Valiant Shield 24

