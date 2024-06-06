Participants at the conference on Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, visit to the “Museo della Battaglia”, at Vittorio Veneto, Italy, June 6, 2024. The museum tells the History starting from a large collection of stories, micro-stories, tales, small snippets, anecdotes, scraps of memories, reconstructing a choral narration together on the First World War, to voice not only the great deeds of the heroes but rather the small daily gestures of war. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2024 06:47
|Photo ID:
|8457198
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-JM436-1693
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Visit to the “Museo della Battaglia di Vittorio Veneto” Italy [Image 14 of 14], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
