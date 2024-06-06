Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit to the “Museo della Battaglia di Vittorio Veneto” Italy [Image 14 of 14]

    Visit to the “Museo della Battaglia di Vittorio Veneto” Italy

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Participants at the conference on Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, visit to the “Museo della Battaglia”, at Vittorio Veneto, Italy, June 6, 2024. The museum tells the History starting from a large collection of stories, micro-stories, tales, small snippets, anecdotes, scraps of memories, reconstructing a choral narration together on the First World War, to voice not only the great deeds of the heroes but rather the small daily gestures of war. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    NATO
    USAGITALY
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    IntegratedTrainingAreaManagement
    WORKSHOP2024

