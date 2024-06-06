Visit to the “Museo della Battaglia di Vittorio Veneto” Italy

Participants at the conference on Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, visit to the “Museo della Battaglia”, at Vittorio Veneto, Italy, June 6, 2024. The museum tells the History starting from a large collection of stories, micro-stories, tales, small snippets, anecdotes, scraps of memories, reconstructing a choral narration together on the First World War, to voice not only the great deeds of the heroes but rather the small daily gestures of war. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

