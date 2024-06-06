NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay attend a remembrance ceremony for the Battle of Midway and D-Day anniversaries, June 5, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

