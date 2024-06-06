Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

    GREECE

    06.05.2024

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay attend a remembrance ceremony for the Battle of Midway and D-Day anniversaries, June 5, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

