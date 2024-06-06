NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Tim Busche, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, recounts key events of the D-Day invasion during a remembrance ceremony held in observance of the Battle of Midway and D-Day anniversaries onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 5, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway
