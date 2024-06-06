Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway [Image 1 of 5]

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

    GREECE

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 5, 2024) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Tim Busche, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, recounts key events of the D-Day invasion during a remembrance ceremony held in observance of the Battle of Midway and D-Day anniversaries onboard NSA Souda Bay, June 5, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 05:23
    Photo ID: 8456978
    VIRIN: 240605-N-NO067-1008
    Resolution: 3184x4776
    Size: 461.72 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway
    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSA Souda Bay commemorates D-Day and the Battle of Midway

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT