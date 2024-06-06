Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 8 of 13]

    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240531-N-CO542-1306
    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Shayla Weatherred, from Houston, gives a speech during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month ceremony on the mess decks of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 03:30
    Photo ID: 8456891
    VIRIN: 240531-N-CO542-1306
    Resolution: 4771x3181
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli
    AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT