AAPIH Month Ceremony Aboard USS Tripoli

Yeoman 2nd Class Nicholas Segismundo, from Waianae, Hawaii, gives a speech during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month ceremony on the mess decks of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the Pacific Ocean, May 31, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims)

