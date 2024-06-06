ZUSHI, Japan (June 7, 2024) - Local vendors temporarily set up shop outside Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ikego Gate during the Ikego Farmers' Market June 7, 2024 in Zushi, Japan. The Ikego Farmers' Market is a regularly scheduled event coordinated by the installation's Ikego Community Relations Office with the City of Zushi to help base housing community members learn about local, artisanal products available in the Miura Peninsula and build friendships with local vendors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

