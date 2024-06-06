Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ikego Farmers Market [Image 7 of 8]

    Ikego Farmers Market

    ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.07.2024

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (June 7, 2024) - Local vendors temporarily set up shop outside Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Ikego Gate during the Ikego Farmers' Market June 7, 2024 in Zushi, Japan. The Ikego Farmers' Market is a regularly scheduled event coordinated by the installation's Ikego Community Relations Office with the City of Zushi to help base housing community members learn about local, artisanal products available in the Miura Peninsula and build friendships with local vendors. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 02:00
    Photo ID: 8456770
    VIRIN: 240607-N-FG395-1007
    Resolution: 11106x8329
    Size: 42.13 MB
    Location: ZUSHI, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ikego Farmers Market [Image 8 of 8], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market
    Ikego Farmers Market

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Ikego Heights Housing Area
    Ikego Farmers Market

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT