Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    529th MP Coany Meets Former Commander for D-Day [Image 4 of 4]

    529th MP Coany Meets Former Commander for D-Day

    FRANCE

    05.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Police Officers assigned to the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, meet former 529th Military Police Company Commander Scott Sayre the 80th D-Day Anniversary in Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Omaha Beach, Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.07.2024 01:32
    Photo ID: 8456753
    VIRIN: 240606-A-PT551-1107
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 529th MP Coany Meets Former Commander for D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    529th in Normandy
    529th MPs for D-Day
    529th MPs for D-Day!
    529th MP Coany Meets Former Commander for D-Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT