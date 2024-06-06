Date Taken: 05.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 01:32 Photo ID: 8456753 VIRIN: 240606-A-PT551-1107 Resolution: 8192x4608 Size: 13.72 MB Location: FR

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 529th MP Coany Meets Former Commander for D-Day [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.