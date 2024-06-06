U.S. Army Capt. Jacob Matson, a plans officer assigned to the 2-27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, briefs the battalion staff on terrain obstacles outside a Tactical Action Center (TAC) as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 6, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 01:25 Photo ID: 8456735 VIRIN: 240606-Z-DJ450-1088 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 21.45 MB Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPRMC-X | 2-27 Infantry Regiment Soldiers plan defensive positions in Tactical Action Center [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.