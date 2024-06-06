JPRMC-X | 2-27 Infantry Regiment Soldiers plan defensive positions in Tactical Action Center

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 2-27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, drives an MZRZ, known as the M-razor, light tactical vehicle, near a Tactical Action Center (TAC) as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable (JPMRC-X) exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, June 6, 2024. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.



The JPMRC-X is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger)

