    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines rehearse MV-22B Osprey DLQs aboard HMAS Adelaide [Image 28 of 28]

    MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines rehearse MV-22B Osprey DLQs aboard HMAS Adelaide

    ARAFURA SEA

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole  

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, prepare to land an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of HMAS Adelaide (LO1), as part of deck landing qualifications during a Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 4, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in WADER, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Location: ARAFURA SEA
    Osprey
    Marines
    HMAS Adelaide
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    WADER

