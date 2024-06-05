U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, flies an MV-22B Osprey around HMAS Adelaide (LO1), as part of deck landing qualifications during a Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal, in the Arafura Sea, June 4, 2024. Marines and Sailors embarked on HMAS Adelaide (L01) alongside their Australian Allies to participate in WADER, transiting from Darwin to Townsville from June 2-20, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 22:20 Photo ID: 8456523 VIRIN: 240604-M-QM580-1643 Resolution: 8596x5731 Size: 21.85 MB Location: ARAFURA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: VMM-268 (Rein.) Marines rehearse MV-22B Osprey DLQs aboard HMAS Adelaide [Image 28 of 28], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.