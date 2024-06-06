Chief Damage Controlman Gilbert Gonzalez gives firefighting ensemble and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) training to students from Farb Middle School on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a ship tour aboard Essex, May 29, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8456443 VIRIN: 240529-N-EY279-1146 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.54 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.