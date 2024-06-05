USS Essex In-Port Operations

Chief Damage Controlman Gilbert Gonzalez gives firefighting ensemble and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) training to students from Farb Middle School on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a ship tour aboard Essex, May 29, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8456441
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-EY279-1102
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
