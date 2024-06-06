Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emmanuel Mathews 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Chief Damage Controlman Gilbert Gonzalez gives firefighting ensemble and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) training to students from Farb Middle School on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during a ship tour aboard Essex, May 29, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Emmanuel D. Mathews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8456436
    VIRIN: 240529-N-EY279-1087
    Resolution: 4947x3298
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Emmanuel Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT