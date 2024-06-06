7th Engineer Dive Detachment Basco Port closing ceremony

U.S. Army divers with the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, participate in the closing ceremony of the Basco Port clearance operations with the Armed Forces of the Philippines’, 525th Combat Engineer Battalion during JPMRC-X in Basco, Philippines, June 3, 2024.



This ceremony was hosted by the Provincial Government of Batanes.



Over the past four weeks, Army Divers from the 7th Dive Detachment (7DD) and their Filipino counterparts executed debris removal operations at Basco Port, Batanes Province, Philippines. Organized under Humanitarian Civic Action, 7DD’s mission was to improve the channels leading into the harbor to accommodate larger vessels with deeper drafts within Basco Port, a task that was successfully accomplished through the joint efforts of both military units.



The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC-X) is a Department of the Army initiative consisting of a deployable package of personnel and equipment designed to support training exercises across the Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Davis)

