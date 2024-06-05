Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire DuBois  

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE CORONADO (Jun. 6, 2024) - Naval Beach Group One Deputy Commodore Capt. Tim Steigelman speaks to Sailors assigned to several West coast Navy units during a Commemoration Ceremony observing the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, on the shore of Naval Base Coronado Jun. 6, 2024. Naval Beach Group One hosted the ceremony, which was attended by Sailors from Beachmaster Unit One, Assault Craft Units One and Five, and Amphibious Seabee Battalion One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8456013
    VIRIN: 240606-N-UN585-2003
    Resolution: 6345x4230
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary
    Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary
    Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Amphibious Base Coronado
    D-Day Commemoration
    Naval Beach Group One

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT