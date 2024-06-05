Naval Beach Group's Amphibious Force Commemorate D-Day's 80th Anniversary

NAVAL BASE CORONADO (Jun. 6, 2024) - Naval Beach Group One Deputy Commodore Capt. Tim Steigelman speaks to Sailors assigned to several West coast Navy units during a Commemoration Ceremony observing the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, on the shore of Naval Base Coronado Jun. 6, 2024. Naval Beach Group One hosted the ceremony, which was attended by Sailors from Beachmaster Unit One, Assault Craft Units One and Five, and Amphibious Seabee Battalion One. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire M. DuBois)

