    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 3 of 3]

    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

    COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, answers media questions before the D-Day Ceremony in the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, on June 6, 2024. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    This work, Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 3 of 3], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

