U.S. Army Soldiers, salute a WW2 veteran during the official D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration at the Normandy American Cemetery. The Cemetery is home to over 9,000 American soldiers from World War Two. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Landon Carter)

