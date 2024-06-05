Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DDAY [Image 3 of 4]

    DDAY

    FRANCE

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Landon carter 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Ranger, assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, salutes during the official D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration at the Normandy American Cemetery. The Cemetery is home to over 9,000 American soldiers from World War Two. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Landon Carter)

