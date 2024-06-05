Joseph R. Biden Jr, the 46th President of the United States of America, attends the official D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration at the Normandy American Cemetery. The Cemetery is home to over 9,000 American soldiers from World War Two. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Landon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8455332
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-YD081-1629
|Resolution:
|6212x7784
|Size:
|22.11 MB
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDAY [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Landon carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT