Sling Load Training brings together 278th RSS and Arizona National Guard at Fort Cavazos

21 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard's 278th RSS A Troop conduct sling load training in conjunction with an Arizona National Guard aviation unit on June 5 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The training operation encompassed learning and practicing the layout and placement of equipment, rigging techniques, and the safety procedure for attaching loads to helicopters, utilizing an LHS for transportation and a 10k for placement, with two Blackhawk helicopters serving as the primary air assets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

