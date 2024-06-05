Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sling Load Training brings together 278th RSS and Arizona National Guard at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Mikayla Williams 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    21 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard's 278th RSS A Troop conduct sling load training in conjunction with an Arizona National Guard aviation unit on June 5 at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The training operation encompassed learning and practicing the layout and placement of equipment, rigging techniques, and the safety procedure for attaching loads to helicopters, utilizing an LHS for transportation and a 10k for placement, with two Blackhawk helicopters serving as the primary air assets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. MiKayla Williams)

    Joint Exercise
    Arizona National Guard
    Tennessee National Guard
    Army National Guard
    278th RSS

