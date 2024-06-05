Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes [Image 4 of 4]

    NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes

    UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    NNSY Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Shalise Figueroa was recently recognized during the annual Office of the Attorney General of Virginia Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony alongside thirteen other victim advocates across the state. Figueroa has served hundreds of victims while coordinating Installations 24/7 response services. She also trains first responders on trauma-informed victim advocacy and support. Over the past decade, she has served the Commonwealth and the Department of Defense by helping hundreds of victims of sexual violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and stalking.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 10:52
    Photo ID: 8454784
    VIRIN: 240424-N-N2259-1007
    Resolution: 698x714
    Size: 173.45 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes
    NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes
    NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes
    NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NNSY&rsquo;s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia&rsquo;s Unsung Heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT