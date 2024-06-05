NNSY’s Shalise Figueroa Recognized as One of Virginia’s Unsung Heroes

NNSY Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Shalise Figueroa was recently recognized during the annual Office of the Attorney General of Virginia Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony alongside thirteen other victim advocates across the state. Figueroa has served hundreds of victims while coordinating Installations 24/7 response services. She also trains first responders on trauma-informed victim advocacy and support. Over the past decade, she has served the Commonwealth and the Department of Defense by helping hundreds of victims of sexual violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and stalking.

