    USS Higgins Aerosonde Flight [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Higgins Aerosonde Flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Scott Mayfield, a civilian contractor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) does flight pre-checks on a Mark 4.7 Golf Aerosonde drone on the flight deck while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    This work, USS Higgins Aerosonde Flight [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

