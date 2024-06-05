USS Higgins Damage Control Training

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rafeal Avendano from Sacramento, California, (left) and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Donny Nguyen from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, (right) simulate fighting a fire on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 29. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

