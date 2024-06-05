240517-N-PA221-1113 GULF OF OMAN (May 17, 2024) Sailors cut a cake in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) in the Gulf of Oman, May 17. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 06:15
|Photo ID:
|8454293
|VIRIN:
|240517-N-PA221-1113
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|GULF OF OMAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John S. McCain celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
