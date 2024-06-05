Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander month

    GULF OF OMAN

    05.17.2024

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240517-N-PA221-1113 GULF OF OMAN (May 17, 2024) Sailors cut a cake in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) in the Gulf of Oman, May 17. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 06:15
    VIRIN: 240517-N-PA221-1113
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    DDG 56
    AAPI
    JSM

