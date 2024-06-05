240517-N-PA221-1113 GULF OF OMAN (May 17, 2024) Sailors cut a cake in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) in the Gulf of Oman, May 17. John S. McCain is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.06.2024 06:15 Photo ID: 8454293 VIRIN: 240517-N-PA221-1113 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.59 MB Location: GULF OF OMAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.