USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

240605-N-SO660-2086 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2024) Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), sends cargo across the water to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea, June 5. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2024 05:25
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
