    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240605-N-SO660-2012 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 5, 2024) Yeoman Seaman Mason Bates, from New York, drives the ship at the helm in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), before a fueling-at-sea and a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the Philippine Sea, June 5. Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF-73) in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE) refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8454265
    VIRIN: 240605-N-SO660-2012
    Resolution: 2343x3280
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a fueling-at-sea and replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Ronald Reagan
    replenishment-at-sea
    USNS Rappahannock
    fueling-at-sea

