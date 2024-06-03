Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 24 of 25]

    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

    SAINTE-MéRE-ÉGLISE, FRANCE

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber 

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Christine Bertot, a local French woman who opened her home to U.S. soldiers and airmen for dinner in Sainte-Mére-Église, France, poses with her guests on June 3, 2024. From left to right (back row): 2nd. Lt. Madison Marsh, Carine Bertot, Sgt. Christopher Hurley, Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan, Laura Bertot, Spc. Tyler Beller, Senior Airman Louis Aranda and Sgt. Victor Aguilar; from left to right (front row): Serge Bertot, Maelys Neel, Christine Bertot and Staff Sgt. Joshua Sexton. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.06.2024 05:04
    Photo ID: 8454261
    VIRIN: 240603-F-PY937-4005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: SAINTE-MéRE-ÉGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy [Image 25 of 25], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy
    Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    normandy
    Omaha Beach
    dday
    miss America
    lt marsh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT