Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

Christine Bertot, a local French woman who opened her home to U.S. soldiers and airmen for dinner in Sainte-Mére-Église, France, poses with her guests on June 3, 2024. From left to right (back row): 2nd. Lt. Madison Marsh, Carine Bertot, Sgt. Christopher Hurley, Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan, Laura Bertot, Spc. Tyler Beller, Senior Airman Louis Aranda and Sgt. Victor Aguilar; from left to right (front row): Serge Bertot, Maelys Neel, Christine Bertot and Staff Sgt. Joshua Sexton. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

Date Taken: 06.03.2024