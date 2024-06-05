Miss America Honors D-Day in Normandy

Second Lieutenant Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, chats with Christine Bertot, a local woman who opened her home to U.S. soldiers and airmen for dinner in Sainte-Mére-Église, France, on June 3, 2024. This year marks 80 years since Operation Overlord when Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy in the largest air, land and sea invasion ever executed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

